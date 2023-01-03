Intel Core i5 13420H
- Cores: 8
- L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
- TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 95 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13420H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 8 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13420H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1724
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10914
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13420H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (48EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13420H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28