Intel Core i5 13420H

  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
  • TDP: 35-45 W (max. boost up to 95 W)
  • Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i5 13420H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 8 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU).
Please note that the tests on the i5 13420H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 13420H in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1724
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10914
Specifications

Core i5 13420H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13420H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (48EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4
E-Threads 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13420H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 13420H or Core i5 13600H
2. Core i5 13420H or Core i7 13620H
3. Core i5 13420H or Core i5 13500H
