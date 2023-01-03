Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700HX or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700HX vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i7 13700HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i7 13700HX
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700HX with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 13700HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700HX +24%
15237
Core i7 12700H
12293
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700HX and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-13700HX i7-12700H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 14
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 23x
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700HX official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 13700HX?
