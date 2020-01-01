Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 6700K or Core i5 6600K: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 6700K against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +31%
2047
Core i5 6600K
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +43%
8896
Core i5 6600K
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 6700K +23%
4598
Core i5 6600K
3741

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 5, 2015 August 5, 2015
Launch price 350 USD 243 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i7-6700K i5-6600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors 1.75 billions -
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 91 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 6700K official page Intel Core i5 6600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

