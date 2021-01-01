Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8750H or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8750H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Intel Core i7 8750H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i7 8750H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 8750H with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 8750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 8750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1055 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8750H and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-8750H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8750H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 8750H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 8750H vs Core i7 1065G7
3. Core i7 8750H vs Ryzen 5 4500U
4. Core i7 8750H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
5. Core i7 8750H vs Core i5 10300H
6. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Core i5 10300H
8. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Core i5 1135G7
9. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Ryzen 5 5500U
10. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i7 8750H?
EnglishРусский