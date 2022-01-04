Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i7 1260P: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 1260P

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Intel Core i7 1260P
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i7 1260P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1260P and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +15%
1901
Core i7 1260P
1658
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +83%
16675
Core i7 1260P
9113
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +21%
3921
Core i7 1260P
3249
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +72%
29262
Core i7 1260P
16998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +65%
12636
Core i7 1260P
7677
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 1260P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-P
Model number i9-12900H i7-1260P
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1260P
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 1260P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1260P or i9 12900H?
