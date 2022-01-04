Intel Core i9 12900H
Core i9 12900H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 14 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1805
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14316
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28