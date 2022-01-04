Intel Core i9 12900HK vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 30 vs 45 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1963 vs 1665 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +21%
1959
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +30%
18530
14232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1680
M2 Pro +17%
1968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13698
M2 Pro +3%
14060
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
