Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i9 12900H VS Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i9 12900H We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK against the 3.8 GHz i9 12900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12900H and 12900HK Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK Unlocked multiplier

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-H Model number i9-12900HK i9-12900H Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Performance Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 38x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 45 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900HK 1.69 TFLOPS Core i9 12900H 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page Intel Core i9 12900H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 28