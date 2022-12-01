Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HK or Core i9 12900HK: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HK vs i9 12900HK

Intel Core i9 13900HK
VS
Intel Core i9 12900HK
Intel Core i9 13900HK
Intel Core i9 12900HK

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HK against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900HK are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900HK and 13900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HK
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HK and i9 12900HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released December 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-13900HK i9-12900HK
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. M1 Max vs Core i9 12900HK
2. Core i7 12700H vs Core i9 12900HK
3. Apple M1 vs Core i9 12900HK
4. Core i7 12700K vs Core i9 12900HK
5. Core i7 12800H vs Core i9 12900HK

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 12900HK or i9 13900HK?
Promotion
EnglishРусский