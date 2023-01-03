Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900HX or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900HX vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i9 13900HX
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i9 13900HX
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13900HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13900HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2025 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +36%
2080
M1 Pro
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +136%
28544
M1 Pro
12087
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +14%
2024
M1 Pro
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900HX +66%
20590
M1 Pro
12396
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900HX and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-13900HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 2
E-Threads 16 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 10
Total Threads 32 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 or Apple M1 Pro
2. Apple M2 Pro or Apple M1 Pro
3. Intel Core i7 11800H or Apple M1 Pro
4. Intel Core i5 1155G7 or Apple M1 Pro
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M1 Pro
6. Intel Core i9 13900K or Apple M1 Pro
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX or Intel Core i9 13900HX
8. Intel Core i9 13900H or Intel Core i9 13900HX
9. Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i9 13900HX
10. Intel Core i7 13650HX or Intel Core i9 13900HX
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 13900HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский