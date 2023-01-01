Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1866 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +22%
2249
1841
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +57%
38876
24772
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4643
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
59353
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900K +21%
2256
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +42%
24035
16936
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-13900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FL1
|TDP
|125 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|253 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
