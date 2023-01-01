Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
Intel Core i9 13900K
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K (desktop) with 24-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2274 vs 1866 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +57%
38876
Ryzen 9 7945HX
24772
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +42%
24035
Ryzen 9 7945HX
16936
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 27, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i9-13900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.2 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FL1
TDP 125 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 253 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX or Intel Core i9 13900K?
