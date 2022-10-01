Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900K or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900K vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i9 13900K
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i9 13900K
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 13900K with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 13900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900K
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 13900K – 125 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +51%
36866
Core i5 13600K
24337
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900K +63%
23465
Core i5 13600K
14353
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900K and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2022 October 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-13900K i5-13600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 24 14
Threads 32 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 68MB (shared) 44MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900K
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i9 13900K?
