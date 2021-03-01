Ryzen 3 5300U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3850 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.