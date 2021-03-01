Home > Ryzen 3 5300U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Ryzen 3 5300U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 3850 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U in benchmarks

Specifications

Ryzen 3 5300U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 1, 2021
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 2
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.85 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 3 5300U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 3 5300U
3. AMD Ryzen 3 2200U and Ryzen 3 5300U
4. AMD Ryzen 3 2300U and Ryzen 3 5300U
5. AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 3 5300U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 3 5300U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U and Ryzen 3 5300U

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 3 5300U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский