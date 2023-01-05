Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 7320U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Mendocino) Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 128 384
TMUs 8 24
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 7320U?
