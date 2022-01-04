AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Ryzen 3 5425U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000).
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2773
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9631
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|8
|TGP
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16