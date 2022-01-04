Home > Ryzen 3 5425U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Ryzen 3 5425U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000).

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2773
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9631

Specifications

Ryzen 3 5425U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Barcelo
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 8
TGP 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

