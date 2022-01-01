Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 AMD Ryzen 3 5425U We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5425U and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Barcelo Model number i5-1135G7 - Socket BGA-1449 FP6 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-24x 27x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1600 MHz Shading Units 640 384 TMUs 40 24 ROPs 20 8 Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5425U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16