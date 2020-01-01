AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Ryzen 5 3600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7365
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
