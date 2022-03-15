AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 3600 VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review General overview and comparison of the processors Power Efficiency The efficiency score of electricity consumption Ryzen 5 5600 75 Ryzen 5 3600 63 NanoReview Final Score Generic CPU rating Ryzen 5 5600 86 Ryzen 5 3600 65

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600 and 5600 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 3600

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Matisse Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 36x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16