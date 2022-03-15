AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
65
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17891
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7086
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Matisse
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
