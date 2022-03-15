Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 5500
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5500
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Matisse
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 5500?
