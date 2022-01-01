Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 14 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1256 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +17%
1525
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Ryzen 5 3600 +22%
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +46%
3788
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Ryzen 5 3600 +21%
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +38%
1751
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
9984
7317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Matisse
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
