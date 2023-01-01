AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
51
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1252 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +43%
1860
1302
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +41%
13498
9583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +64%
2049
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600 +42%
10221
7197
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Matisse
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
