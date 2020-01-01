Home > Ryzen 5 3600X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Ryzen 5 3600X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7029

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released July 7, 2019
Launch price 249 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 2
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Transistors 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

