AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Ryzen 5 3600X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7029
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 9600K
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3800X
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10400
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10500
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 10700
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 3 3300X
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10400F
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 1165G7