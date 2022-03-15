AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1278 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +15%
1473
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500 +14%
7998
7020
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
