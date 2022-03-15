AMD Ryzen 5 5500 vs Ryzen 5 3600X VS AMD Ryzen 5 5500 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600X and 5500 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1278 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 3600X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 95 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16