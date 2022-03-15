Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1278 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +15%
1535
Ryzen 5 3600X
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +49%
14321
Ryzen 5 3600X
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +29%
1661
Ryzen 5 3600X
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +46%
10235
Ryzen 5 3600X
7020
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
3. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
4. Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
5. Intel Core i5 12600KF or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
9. Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
10. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 5700X?
Promotion
EnglishРусский