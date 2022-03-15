AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
74
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1325 points
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +14%
1497
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +17%
11005
9432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +21%
3208
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +18%
21559
18228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +16%
1523
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +5%
7674
7293
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
