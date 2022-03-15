AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 3600X VS AMD Ryzen 5 5600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600X and 5600 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1325 points

Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 3600X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Zen 2 Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 95 W Max. temperature 90°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16