We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5600
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1325 points
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +14%
1497
Ryzen 5 3600X
1310
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +17%
11005
Ryzen 5 3600X
9432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +21%
3208
Ryzen 5 3600X
2657
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +18%
21559
Ryzen 5 3600X
18228
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +16%
1523
Ryzen 5 3600X
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600 +5%
7674
Ryzen 5 3600X
7293
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 5600?
