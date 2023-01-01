Home > Ryzen 5 7520U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Cores: 4
  • L3 cache: 4MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 7520U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4548
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3974
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Ryzen 5 7520U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 22, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm
Socket FP6
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Intel Core i5 1235U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Intel Core i3 1215U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Intel Core i5 1335U
11. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U vs Intel Core i3 1315U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 7520U? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский