AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 1063 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +13%
1271
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +98%
9099
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +11%
1188
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +56%
6251
4002
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|10-25 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|128
|TMUs
|32
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
