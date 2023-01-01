Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 5700U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 1063 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +13%
1271
Ryzen 5 7520U
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +98%
9099
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +11%
1188
Ryzen 5 7520U
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700U +56%
6251
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Lucienne) -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 10-25 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 5 5500U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i5 1235U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Intel Core i5 1240P
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and Ryzen 7 5825U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5600U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U​
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5625U
10. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1335U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 7 5700U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский