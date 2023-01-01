Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 7520U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Ryzen 5 5500U +55%
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Ryzen 5 5500U +24%
4967
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 22, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 128 448
TMUs 8 28
ROPs 4 7
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 7520U?
