AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Ryzen 5 7600 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3800 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1837
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10186

Specifications

Ryzen 5 7600 technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 1, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

