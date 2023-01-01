Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 7700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +3%
1915
Ryzen 5 7600
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +31%
17700
Ryzen 5 7600
13498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +1%
2073
Ryzen 5 7600
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +25%
12779
Ryzen 5 7600
10221
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 7700
2. Core i7 13700 and Ryzen 7 7700
3. Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 7600
4. Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 7600
5. Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 5 7600
6. Core i5 12600 and Ryzen 5 7600
7. Core i5 13600 and Ryzen 5 7600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 7700?
EnglishРусский