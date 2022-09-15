Ryzen 5 7600X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 38 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.