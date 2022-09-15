Home > Ryzen 5 7600X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Ryzen 5 7600X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 38 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics RDNA 2.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14669

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released September 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 47x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 38MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

