AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 7700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +22%
17918
Ryzen 5 7600X
14669
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released September 15, 2022 September 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raphael Raphael
Socket AM5 AM5
Integrated GPU RDNA 2 RDNA 2

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 45x 47x
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 38MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics RDNA 2 RDNA 2

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 7700X?
Promotion
