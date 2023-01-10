Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 7700
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700
1891
Ryzen 5 7600X +2%
1932
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +16%
17586
Ryzen 5 7600X
15099
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700
2043
Ryzen 5 7600X +4%
2125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +11%
12643
Ryzen 5 7600X
11425
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 10, 2023 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 5.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket AM5 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 142 W -
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 70 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 7700?
