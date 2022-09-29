AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 5 7600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
89
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
54
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +5%
1960
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +13%
15259
13498
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4193
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +5%
2157
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7600X +12%
11474
10221
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|47x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|70 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1