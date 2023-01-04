AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS vs Ryzen 5 7535HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 7535HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.55 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +7%
1659
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +46%
13890
9536
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +8%
1713
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7640HS +35%
10199
7529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|43x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 760M
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2800 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|16
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
