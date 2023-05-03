AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 15-30 W
- Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 5 7640U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 760M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1750
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8853
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2600 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
4.06 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20