Home > Ryzen 5 7640U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
  • Cores: 6
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15-30 W
  • Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 5 7640U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 760M.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1750
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1869
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8853
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Ryzen 5 7640U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released May 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm
Socket FP8
TDP 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2600 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 16
Execution Units 6
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1340P or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 6600U or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
4. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
5. Intel Core i5 1335U or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
6. Intel Core i5 1350P or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
7. Apple M2 or AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 5 7640U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский