Ryzen 5 7640U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 760M.