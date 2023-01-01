Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
67
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1589
Ryzen 5 7640U +11%
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8676
Ryzen 5 7640U +45%
12567
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4028
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15528
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +3%
1933
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +1%
8990
8897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|20 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|15 W
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1