AMD Ryzen 7 7840U vs Ryzen 5 7640U

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 7640U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640U and 7840U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840U +18%
14846
Ryzen 5 7640U
12567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7840U +18%
10478
Ryzen 5 7640U
8897
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen 5 7640U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
Socket FP8 FP8
TDP 15-30 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640U
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640U or Ryzen 7 7840U?
