AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Ryzen 7 5800X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 96 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11209
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24