Home > Ryzen 7 5800X3D: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Ryzen 7 5800X3D - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 96 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11209

Specifications

Ryzen 7 5800X3D technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released March 15, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Vermeer
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 3600 vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
3. Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
4. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
6. Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
7. Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
8. Core i9 12900K vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
9. Core i7 12700K vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10. Core i5 12600K vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 7 5800X3D? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский