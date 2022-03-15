AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1440
Ryzen 5 7600X +35%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +3%
14759
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3096
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1628
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11550
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
