AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +3%
14759
Ryzen 5 7600X
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

