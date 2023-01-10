AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1633 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +31%
1891
1445
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +19%
17586
14753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3169
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27755
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +26%
2043
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700 +9%
12643
11583
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2023
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|142 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|128
|-
|TMUs
|8
|-
|ROPs
|4
|-
|Execution Units
|2
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1