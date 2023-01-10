AMD Ryzen 7 7700 vs Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS AMD Ryzen 7 7700 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1633 points

18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 10, 2023 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 38x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Transistors 13.1 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm Socket AM5 AM4 TDP 65 W 105 W Max. Boost TDP 142 W - Peak temperature 95°C 90°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) - GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz - Shading Units 128 - TMUs 8 - ROPs 4 - Execution Units 2 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7700 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20