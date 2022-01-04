AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Ryzen 7 5825U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000).
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2983
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6983
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|TMUs
|32
|ROPs
|8
|TGP
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16