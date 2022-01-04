Home > Ryzen 7 5825U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Ryzen 7 5825U - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000).

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2983
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6983

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Barcelo
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512
TMUs 32
ROPs 8
TGP 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

