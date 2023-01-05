Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 5825U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 7730U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7730U +5%
10248
Ryzen 7 5825U
9737
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) -
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 15 W 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 128 512
TMUs 8 32
ROPs 4 8
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

