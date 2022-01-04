Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1510 vs 1178 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
2983
Ryzen 7 5700U
2614
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +10%
17729
Ryzen 7 5700U
16089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +28%
1503
Ryzen 7 5700U
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +13%
6983
Ryzen 7 5700U
6181
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Lucienne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 95°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5825U?
