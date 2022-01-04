AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1510 vs 1178 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1249
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
2983
2614
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +10%
17729
16089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +28%
1503
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +13%
6983
6181
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Barcelo
|Lucienne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
