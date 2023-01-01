Home > Ryzen 7 7700: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Ryzen 7 7700 - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM5 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 32 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1897
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17551
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12655

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 1, 2023
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Raphael
Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

Сompetitors

