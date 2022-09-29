AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 7700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +5%
2011
1915
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +13%
20058
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
36701
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +5%
2167
2073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7700X +12%
14338
12779
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|September 29, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raphael
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|45x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Transistors
|6.57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|70 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1