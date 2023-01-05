Ryzen 7 7735U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4750 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 680M.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.