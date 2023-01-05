AMD Ryzen 7 7735U vs Ryzen 7 7730U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 7730U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +7%
1543
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +25%
12791
10202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +3%
1506
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7735U +25%
9197
7369
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP6
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|12
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
