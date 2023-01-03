Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1520 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 KB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +11%
1718
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7308
Ryzen 7 7735U +75%
12771
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +12%
1698
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7487
Ryzen 7 7735U +23%
9208
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|28 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1