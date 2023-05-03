Home > Ryzen 7 7840U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15-30 W
  • Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 7 7840U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 780M.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1810
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14823
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10335
Specifications

Ryzen 7 7840U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released May 3, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 25 billions
Fabrication process 4 nm
Socket FP8
TDP 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2700 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

