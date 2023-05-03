AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
- Cores: 8
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 15-30 W
- Transistor size: 4 nm
Ryzen 7 7840U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP8 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 5100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 780M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1810
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14823
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2700 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
8.12 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20